Food, fun and music highlight the March 1 Strawberry Festival

February 6, 2025

By Staff Report

BY SUSAN HANAFEE What do you do with 55 flats of luscious Florida strawberries, 1,200 biscuits and gallons of whipped cream? You serve up mouthwatering strawberry shortcake to visitors at the Annual Strawberry Festival at the Boca Grande Lighthouse Methodist Church on Saturday, March 1. But that’s not all. Along with the shortcake, there are […]