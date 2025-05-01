New banyan arrives for Town Park landscaping 

May 1, 2025

By Staff Report

BY THE GICIA

The Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association Town Park, located between 3rd and 5th Streets, is buzzing with activity. Restoration began on Monday, April 21.

During the first week, the crews focused on site preparation. “On Monday, April 28, our trees began to arrive. It is so exciting to watch these large trees arrive and be put into the ground,” said Bruce Carbonari, GICIA president, in a release. The landscape team traveled across the state to source the new trees and plants for this highly visible section of the Bike Path in downtown. This week’s tree installation includes sabal palms, thatch palms, canary palms, and a massive 20-foot-tall specimen banyan tree.

The design team wanted a tree for the center of the park area between 3rd and 4th Streets that would be a real WOW factor. It was agreed that a banyan would be perfect as it is a fast grower that will create a great deal of shade, and ties into the historic and loved Banyan Street, which is just a block away.

The banyan arrived Thursday, May 1. Photo by Anna

The Town Park restoration is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the GICIA Bike Path. Once completed, this much-loved section of the path will have a true park feel with welcoming street entrances, defined walking access paths, better signage, attractive shaded seating areas and improved vehicle and cart parking areas. In keeping with the Bike Path Master Landscape Plan, salt and drought-tolerant grasses, shrubs, and trees will be used.

As construction continues, the GICIA asks that everyone be aware and cautious while on the path between 3rd and 5th Streets. The construction crew will close the path while heavy equipment is in use to ensure everyone’s safety. Please adhere to signs or instructions from work crews during this construction phase.

The GICIA has been working with a talented landscape architect to create welcoming street entrances, define walking access in and out of the park area in multiple locations throughout the downtown, design comfortable seating areas and improve signage.

The estimated hurricane restoration cost for the GICIA Bike Path is $1.3 million. With generous gifts from two island families totaling $1 million, the restoration of the 35 acres of GICIA Bike Path, the gateway to Boca Grande, will be beautifully replanted by the end of 2025.

While enjoying the path, please remain alert, slow down, and provide ample space in areas where crews are working. The GICIA has partnered with the Boca Grande Woman’s Club to continue safety details conducted by local deputies along the Bike Path.