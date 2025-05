Keylime Bistro reopens at station, adds additional indoor seating

May 1, 2025

By Staff Report

Keylime Bistro reopened at the train station Saturday. The restaurant was essentially rebuilt, with new kitchen and a removal of the bar, so that the inside seating is larger. All the familiar train elements are still there. The restaurant is owned by Sandy Stilwell-Youngquist, owner of the Historic Captiva Island Inn as part of Stilwell […]