More details disclosed about new Banyan Gasparilla Sound resort

February 11, 2022

By Staff Report

This week it was announced that Banyan Gasparilla Sound, just outside of Boca Grande at the Fishery property, has opened up their sales through Gulf to Bay Sotheby’s International Realty’s Rich Taylor. The announcement contains the most details released to date and includes information about the 99 condominiums, designed by SB Architects, that start at $1.3 million. The sizes will range from 1,400 to 2,100 square feet with two or three bedroom options and will be decorator ready. The project also includes 83 fully furnished resort residences.