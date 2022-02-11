Two well-known artists together for the first time

By Susan Hanafee

Two artists who have made their mark in Boca Grande and nearby communities – John Mitchell Sr. and Carroll Swayze – are joining forces for the first time in a show that opens on Friday, Feb. 18, on Cole Key, better known as the Boca Grande North Club House at 6020 Boca Grande Causeway. The opening reception will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 and will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20. All are welcome. There is no charge for entry to the show.