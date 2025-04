Methodist Church invites children to Pirates and Princesses Ball on Friday, April 26

April 17, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 26, the Lighthouse United Methodist Church Family Ministries will be holding a Pirates and Princesses Ball in the Fellowship Hall for children ages one to 10. The event will begin with crafts, games and snacks, followed by a special red-carpet introduction at 3 p.m., when pirates and […]