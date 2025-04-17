‘Island Vet’ Babcock wins career award this week from Michigan State

April 17, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

Island Vet Sarah Babcock was selected for the Michigan State University 2025 College of Veterinary Medicine Distinguished Veterinary Alumni Award. “This award is exceptionally humbling,” Babcock said. “It is truly a great honor.” Babcock focuses on the human animal bond, through clinical and non-clinical work. She provides in-home veterinary care for Gasparilla Island residents through […]