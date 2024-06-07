Skip to main content

Major parking rule changes discussed at Tuesday Lee meeting

, ,
June 7, 2024
By Anna Ridilla
The Lee County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted for Commissioner and Vice Chairman Kevin Ruane to work with County staff to develop a proposed parking plan for the Lee County portion of Gasparilla Island during the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 4.  Ruane, who represents the district that includes Boca Grande, presented parking in […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition