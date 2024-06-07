Gasparilla Inn Letter: Keep Boca Grande as ‘welcoming town’ in all parking discussions
June 7, 2024
By Boca Beacon
BY BRENT CROSS, PRESIDENT, THE GASPARILLA INN Editor’s note: Wednesday, The Gasparilla Inn sent a Letter to the Editor concerning parking in Boca Grande. The letter, from President and General Manager Brent Cross, is below: Serving as both residents and business owners, we recognize the importance of addressing parking concerns while preserving the unique characteristics […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- It really was a ‘howling time’ at the Howl at the Moon
- SW Florida Fishing: June starting out hot on the water
- EcoWatch: The plight of the oceans is a cause for alarm
- Gasparilla Inn Letter: Keep Boca Grande as ‘welcoming town’ in all parking discussions
- Lee Commissioners add last minute discussion of parking changes onto agenda