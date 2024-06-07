Gasparilla Inn Letter: Keep Boca Grande as ‘welcoming town’ in all parking discussions

By Boca Beacon

BY BRENT CROSS, PRESIDENT, THE GASPARILLA INN Editor’s note: Wednesday, The Gasparilla Inn sent a Letter to the Editor concerning parking in Boca Grande. The letter, from President and General Manager Brent Cross, is below: Serving as both residents and business owners, we recognize the importance of addressing parking concerns while preserving the unique characteristics […]