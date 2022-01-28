Living a life of well-being: Meditation, Part II

January 28, 2022

By Tonya Bramlage

The practice of creating instant well being is not simply a matter of wishful thinking, it just takes practice. For example, imagine that you, before you start your day, have put into place all the intentions you can possibly fathom to be mindful, keeping your stress at a minimum, and vowing to maintain your personal commitment toward increased well being. Suddenly, your day takes on unexpected twists and turns, landing you far, far away from where you desire to be. This is an all too common scenario for busy humans who are multi-tasking in unprecedented rates at work and at home.