Lighthouses & Lullabies at Port Boca Grande Lighthouse
August 25, 2025
By Staff Report
The Barrier Island Parks Society (BIPS) will host Lighthouses & Lullabies on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the historic Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum. The free family event, designed for young children, includes lighthouse-themed story time, crafts and snacks. Children are encouraged to wear pajamas and will create their own […]
