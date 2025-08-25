Friends of Boca Grande Announces Rhythm & Boots Concert Lineup

August 25, 2025

By Staff Report

Friends of Boca Grande will kick off its 2025/26 cultural season this fall with the return of Rhythm & Boots, a concert series showcasing leading voices in country, bluegrass and contemporary roots music. Spanning several months, the series will bring nationally acclaimed performers to the island, blending Boca Grande’s small-town charm with big-stage talent. Friends […]