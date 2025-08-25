Friends of Boca Grande Announces Rhythm & Boots Concert Lineup
August 25, 2025
By Staff Report
Friends of Boca Grande will kick off its 2025/26 cultural season this fall with the return of Rhythm & Boots, a concert series showcasing leading voices in country, bluegrass and contemporary roots music. Spanning several months, the series will bring nationally acclaimed performers to the island, blending Boca Grande’s small-town charm with big-stage talent. Friends […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Sarasota Opera Awarded $60,000 Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation
- Charlotte County Offers Free Vegetable Gardening Workshops in September
- Lighthouses & Lullabies at Port Boca Grande Lighthouse
- Friends of Boca Grande Announces Rhythm & Boots Concert Lineup
- Turtle patrollers find surprises in nests during inventories