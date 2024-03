Letters: Thanks to the men of the boat ‘Lucky 13’ who came to assist

March 8, 2024

By Staff Report

To the Editor: We want to thank the two men in their boat “Lucky 13”, whose names we did not catch and who helped us enormously last Friday evening. We had house guests visiting, Hal and Marion. Hal was diagnosed with ALS a few years ago and has no use of his arms, and limited […]