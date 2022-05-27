LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Punta Gorda/ Englewood Beach welcomes largest family-friendly fishing competition

By Boca Beacon Reader

“Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach is excited to once again partner with CCA Florida as a destination sponsor of the STAR fishing competition,” said Tourism Director Sean Doherty of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. “Showcasing Charlotte Harbor, the second largest estuary in the state, is a natural fit for this event. In addition, we applaud and embrace the conservation efforts of the Coastal Conservation Association as we rely so heavily on the quality and health of our waters from both a residential and tourism standpoint. We appreciate the opportunity to promote our area to responsible anglers throughout the state who have been educated on sustainable practices through their affiliation with CCA Florida.”