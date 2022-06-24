Keep this information handy; it’s storm season
The county – along with state and federal partners – is working to get out the message: Know your flood zone and make sure you are protected.
There are several links you can share:
Questions about flood insurance: floodsmart.gov
Lee County flood-protection information: leegov.com/dcd/flood
Lee County All Hazards Guide: leegov.com/publicsafety/emergencymanagement/plan/ahg
General storm info: leegov.com/hurricane
Lee County flood zone instructional video: youtube.com/watch?v=xG4c-vOxrsU
(In this video, county floodplain manager Billie Jacoby explains how residents can better understand their flood zone and flood risk, which is based on factors such as location, elevation, age and construction type, and proximity to waterways)