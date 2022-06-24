June 24, 2022

By Staff Report

Keep this information handy; it’s storm season

The county – along with state and federal partners – is working to get out the message: Know your flood zone and make sure you are protected.

There are several links you can share:

Questions about flood insurance: floodsmart.gov

Lee County flood-protection information: leegov.com/dcd/flood

Lee County All Hazards Guide: leegov.com/publicsafety/emergencymanagement/plan/ahg

General storm info: leegov.com/hurricane

Lee County flood zone instructional video: youtube.com/watch?v=xG4c-vOxrsU

(In this video, county floodplain manager Billie Jacoby explains how residents can better understand their flood zone and flood risk, which is based on factors such as location, elevation, age and construction type, and proximity to waterways)