Lee-Charlotte Meeting Includes Presentation on Gasparilla Cooperation

April 15, 2025

By Staff Report

Today’s joint meeting of Charlotte County and Lee County will be at 2 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. One item concerns coordination efforts in Boca Grande, with Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority, the Boca Grande Municipal Services Unit. The agenda is HERE.

Issues and agreements to be discussed include water quality, Vincent Avenue and Coordination efforts on Gasparilla Island and in Boca Grande. The Boca Grande Power Point is HERE. Discussion items include:

AGR 980201A0 – Agreement to more effectively provide for emergency management and other governmental services to the residents and visitors to the area governed by GIBA

AGR 90-042, Amended and Restated most recently in June 2020 for Solid Waste Collection and Disposal for Lee County’s portion of Boca Grande

There is a public input period for agenda items, and a public input period at the end of the meeting. Anyone wishing to address the Boards during this portion of the meeting must state their

name for the record. Remarks, on county related subjects, shall be limited to 3 minutes

(max) and shall be addressed to the Commission as a body, and not to individual members.

There will not be any discussion.