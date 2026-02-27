Englewood Helping Hand continues serving with free pantry

February 27, 2026

By Staff Report

Englewood Helping Hand, Inc. a local food pantry in Englewood, is expanding their building with an addition of 1,600 sq. ft. of warehouse space.

EHH started their capital campaign of $300,000 in January 2025 and has been able to raise about $200,000 so far. The 2,400 sq. ft. pantry located at 700 E. Dearborn Street in Englewood opened in September 2022 serving about 5,000 people walking in the door annually or 12,900 household family members. Last year, the pantry served over 11,000 or 23,000 household family members.

Karen Harvey, president of the pantry, said the need continues to grow and simply put, they have run out of room. This new pantry space would provide for:

Two gifted walk-in refrigerator/freezer units

400 sq. feet for warehouse

300 sq. feet for shelf space

200 sq. feet for produce and fresh goods

A larger lobby area for our clients

Expanding food partners (i.e., Costco, additional Publix, others)

Boca Grande residents support the pantry in several ways – volunteers, blue barrels for food donations and cash contributions. The blue barrels are placed around the island in several locations (Post Office, Crews Bank, Lighthouse Methodist Church). The food is collected weekly and dropped off at the pantry. The blue barrels are a project of the church.

Community partnerships are very important to the pantry and Boca Grande residents have always supported the pantry. EHH looks forward to another stellar year of this partnership.

To donate: Englewood Helping Hand Inc., P.O. Box 791, Englewood, FL 34295