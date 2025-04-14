Great Seashell Hunt on Wednesday at Lighthouse

April 14, 2025

By Staff Report

Spring fun is washing ashore at Gasparilla Island! Join the Barrier Island Parks Society for its beloved annual tradition — the Great Seashell Hunt — on Wednesday, April 16, at 11 a.m. at the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse.

Inspired by the resourcefulness of the lighthouse keepers who once called the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse home, this family-friendly event celebrates an island tradition. In the early days, when eggs were scarce during the spring holidays, it’s said that families would comb the beaches for seashells instead. That story lives on in BIPS’ fun and educational seaside scavenger hunt!

Kids will learn fascinating facts about the unique shells that wash up along Southwest Florida’s barrier islands — and then hit the sand to search for their own treasures, which can be traded in for awesome prizes!“

This program combines history, education, and outdoor fun,” says Sharon McKenzie, Executive Director for BIPS. “It’s a way to connect children with local nature and heritage in a way they’ll remember for years to come.”