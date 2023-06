June 1, 2023

By Staff Report

The Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum will host the Howl at the Moon “Ladies Night Out” on Saturday, June 10, and it isn’t too late to register. The opening cocktail party will be held on Friday, June 9 upstairs at Scarpa’s Coastal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a raffle and a silent auction featuring numerous gifts donated from the community