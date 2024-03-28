Jazz trumpeter Benny Benack here April 8

March 28, 2024

By Staff Report

New York based Emmy-nominated trumpeter and singer Benny Benack III will to perform at the Friends of Boca Grande – All That Jazz concert series Monday, April 8.

By age 33, Benny Benack III has already become a leading voice in Jazz, headlining clubs and festivals around the world on the heels of his latest critically acclaimed album “Third Time’s the Charm” which ascended to #2 on the JazzWeek International Radio Charts in 2023. He is the rarest of talents who is just as formidable as a fiery trumpeter ranging from Freddie Hubbard to Louis Armstrong and everyone in between, while as a singer he delivers a naturally expressive post-Sinatra vocal style.

Third in a generational line of Pittsburgh jazz notables, Benny grew up around music. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Benny Benack, Sr., who was a trumpeter and bandleader, best known for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 1960 theme song “Beat ‘Em Bucs” and appearances on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Benack’s father, also was a saxophonist/clarinetist and gave the young Benny his first professional experience.

Benack started on the piano and sang in church at a young age before he turned to the trumpet at around 8 years old in second grade; although he liked piano, he found that the trumpet really spoke to him. He found that performing from a young age growing up in Pittsburgh helped to prepare him for New York.

“Pittsburgh has this rich jazz scene and community. I had been performing with my dad since I was a teenager. I already had professional experience,” Benack said.

Benack has performed internationally as an Emcee/Host for the Youtube sensation “Postmodern Jukebox” and achieved his own viral success amassing millions of views for his crooning alongside the Grammy-award winning “8-Bit Big Band”. He has also appeared alongside Josh Groban, Ben Folds, fashion icon and singer Isaac Mizrahi and Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as sometimes performing with the house band on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Now for his first appearance in Boca Grande at the Crowninshield Community House on Monday, April 8 (5 p.m. sold out; tickets available for 7:30 p.m. show). Benack is backed by the talented Brandon Robertson Trio.

For tickets and information contact the Friends of Boca Grande at 941-964-0827 or online at www.friendsofbocagrande.org