Weekend writing class at Fust

March 28, 2024

By Staff Report

The Johann Fust Library Foundation presents author and University of Central Florida Creative Writing Professor Chrissy Kolaya, who will teach a hands-on class in short-form fiction and nonfiction from Friday, April 5, through Sunday, April 7. The class is scheduled on Friday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, April 6, from 9 […]