It’s time to clap, cheer and wave to all the 2022 Island School graduates!

May 19, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

On Friday, May 27 graduates from The Island School and their families will make their annual trek around the town in a celebratory fashion, to honor their achievements and wish them well as they head to middle school. This year’s graduates are Birdie McLaughlin, Harry Duke, Skylar Wienman, Heidi Blanchard, Finn Foos, Hanga Penszki, Hunter […]