2022 World’s Richest action, Day One

May 19, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

There was no shortage of excitement on day one of the 2022 World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament, with 38 tarpon released during the four-hour fishing time.

By the end of the first day, Capt. Wayne Joiner and his anglers on Hey, Moma! was in the lead with eight tarpon released. Spooked Again with Capt. Steve Ahlers, Boca Blue with Capt. Sandy Melvin and Family Tradition with Capt. Travis Joiner all had four releases. Miss Aubrey with Capt. Paul Wagenseil and Blaze with Capt. Waylon Mills had three releases. Searene with Capt. Lamar Joiner Jr. and Little Spookwith Capt. Nelson Italiano had two releases and Outta Line with Capt. Blake Cheske, Last Callwith Capt. C.J. Soderquist, Sabalo with Capt. Chad Bombenger, Had ‘em with Capt. Brian Knight, Sitarah with Capt. Chase McBride and Ohanawith Capt. Jesse Craddock each had one release.

First fish of the day was released by the team aboard Hey, Moma! Last fish of the day was released by the Family Tradition team.

The water and the weather were beautiful, and the tarpon being released were good-sized.

Photos by Daniel

Capt. Steve Ahlers on Spooked Again jumping a ‘poon near the shore. WRTT Day 1

Capt. Chad Bombenger and his team on Sabalo watching their silver king tailwalk. WRTT Day 1



Capt. Lamar Joiner Jr. and his team on Searene had one right up to the boat for a release. WRTT Day 1

The Boca Blue team with Capt. Sandy Melvin had a nice-sized tarpon on the line several times during day one. WRTT Day 1