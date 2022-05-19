Lee County, USACE beach renourishment agreement passed

May 19, 2022

By Staff Report

The amendment to the Project Partnership Agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers authorizes continued federal participation in beach nourishment of the Gasparilla Island segment, which extends 2.8 miles south from 17th Street. The agreement allows for cooperation between the Corps and Lee County in construction of the project as needed, based on erosion. It also authorizes federal funding of up to 64.7 percent. No funds are required at this time.