Island TV brings you ‘A history of the Temp’

January 6, 2022

By T Michele Walker

To honor and preserve the rich history of the island, Rick Montgomery of Island TV for Boca Grande has produced a series called “Island Icons.” Thanks to the efforts of Jim Blaha, the Boca Grande Historical Society, Jim and Karen Grace, future generations will be able to have access to the important history of the island. “The History of the Temptation,” which is currently available on Island TV is a captivating episode of the series. Beautifully narrated by Jim Grace, the show walks the audience through the restaurant, pointing out the rich history contained within the walls of the iconic restaurant.