IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Palm Island’s Fraser family makes it big with ‘Drinkwater’

May 19, 2022

By Sheila Evans

The film is loosely based on an amateur high school video project that Graham Fraser and his friend, Mike Drinkwater, produced some 40 years ago. The Super 8 recording sat in a storage locker for many years, and when Luke graduated from film school at the University of Colorado in 2020, he asked his dad about the possibility of using it as the basis for a new movie.