IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Making gluten-free macaroons tasty, Laura Witt

January 2, 2025

By Sheila Evans

It’s terrible when food is your enemy. Laura Witt is working to take the “bite” out of food that is meant to make us happy. Laura is a baker who makes exclusively gluten-free deliciousness. Laura is the daughter of Marilyn and the late Howard Witt, longtime residents of Chicago and Boca Grande. Laura has decided […]