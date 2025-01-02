Merritt ‘Babe’ Darna 1938-2024

January 2, 2025

By Boca Beacon

Merritt “Babe” Neel Darna, a member of one of Boca Grande’s legacy families, died December 24, 2024.

Babe was born on May 16, 1938 to Alfonso and Edith Darna on the remote barrier island of Cayo Costa, Florida, just across the Pass from Gasparilla Island. He holds the distinction of being the last recorded birth on the island.

Babe is preceded in death by his loving wife, Evelyn; his parents, Alfonso Darna and Edith Padilla Darna; and his brother, Louis Alfonso “Dick” Darna.

Family and friends are invited to honor Babe’s life on Friday, Jan. 3. A gathering with family will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 1935 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. A reception honoring Babe’s life will be held at The Temptation Restaurant (Caribbean Room) in downtown Boca Grande from 1 to 3 p.m.

Remembering Capt. Merritt Neel ‘Babe’ Darna, 1938-2024

Capt. Babe Darna told the late historican Bob Edic, “Sometimes you get a fish and sometimes you don’t. That’s why they call it fishing instead of catching. You really don’t have to look for the tarpon out in Boca Grande Pass. When the water temperature gets up to 75 degrees and over, normally they come from the south and they will get in the Pass. Later on in the season in June, they start going offshore and spawning.”



Images of Babe Darna from Boca Beacon archives. Clockwise from top left, Sea Hawk, with son Scooter and a girl angler from a BOMO tournament; young Babe and Dick Darna; securing the tarpon on the Sea Hawk in 1999; tournament director Dixie Hollins congratulates Capt. Darna for his win in 2001 Hollingwood Tournament.

Boca Beacon archives