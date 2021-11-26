Looking out for island interests, Part I: Some parking problems put to rest by the Boca Grande Parking Panel

November 26, 2021

By Marcy Shortuse

The end of 2021 is rapidly approaching, and while it has been a difficult year in many aspects there are still things we need to be thankful for … things we may not even know we should be thankful for, in fact. That’s why sporadically through the end of this year the Boca Beacon will be doing a series of articles on a topic that many don’t add to their “thankful for” list – our government officials, both elected and non-elected.

Yes, it seems like blaming a politician is the trendy thing to do these days (throughout history, really), but instead of glorifying the negative let’s look at the positive. We are blessed to live on a small, unincorporated island where we are allowed many more privileges than we realize. We are also allowed to govern our own affairs in many aspects, and one of those is parking. While the county does have some say in certain regards, we have our own Boca Grande Parking Panel that is populated with members of our community.

With that being said, let’s take a look at a bit of the history of this panel, and what they have done for us to make things a little easier in the downtown area. Parking can get crazy here during peak tourist times, and these folks have stepped up in an attempt to compromise and make do with the limited space that we have.

Members of the Boca Grande Parking Panel since its inception – which came at the urging of the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association to former Lee County Commissioner John Manning – include Lynne Seibert, Chris Cowperthwait, Mark Spurgeon, Sandy Melvin, Robert Johnson, Mary O’Bannon, Deb Martin, Donna Moore and Bill Ghriskey. When meetings first started taking place, it was difficult for board members to come to consensus, which can be a commonplace problem when trying to find solutions for commonsense parking problems on a very small island where space is at a minimum.

For a time, the group almost disbanded, but through the appointment of some new people and much dedication, the panel has made some great improvements to one of the island’s biggest problems.

About three years ago the group started to find their groove, so to speak. O’Bannon and Martin traveled to Fort Myers to speak with Commissioner Kevin Ruane, who at that time was the mayor of Sanibel Island, to see what insight he could provide. While his help was very much appreciated, it was quickly realized that the differences between policing the parking for an incorporated island like Sanibel and unincorporated Gasparilla Island are vast. Sanibel was able to utilize a paid parking system, a “resident parking only” plan and “parking by permit only” methodology, but because the rules were different for Gasparilla Island, we could not do those things … and in some of those instances the panel didn’t want to.

O’Bannon, chairman of the parking panel, said, “We approached all proposed changes with public safety as the focal point. We worked with the Sheriff’s Office and the Boca Grande Fire Department to see if parallel parking on beach streets would be better, we established a “no parking” ordinance on one side of Belcher Road for safety reasons and we have made golf cart and bike available only at the ends of county-maintained beach accesses.”

Some might ask why it was so important to change the parking from diagonal to parallel on the beach accesses. In truth, it was necessary because of an ongoing problem with emergency vehicles on some beach access streets, as well as problems for residents whose access to their own homes was often being blocked. The committee worked with the residents and Boca Grande Fire Chief C.W. Blosser to review each street and identify and resolve emergency vehicle access problems.

While many visitors struggled with the new parking arrangement at first, it was necessary to implement the plan. First responders already had enough problems getting down the narrow streets, many with low overhanging branches and boulders placed almost in the road by property owners, but when those situations were coupled with an excessive amount of cars parked haphazardly … it was only a matter of time before an emergency arose at one of the beachfront homes or on the beach itself and police and fire couldn’t respond appropriately.

“The parking panel also created a special zone between 5th and 7th streets for oversized work trucks, which still allowed workers to park and get food at the shops and restaurants on Park Avenue or East Railroad Avenue, without blocking a huge amount of parking spaces for patrons with smaller vehicles,” O’Bannon explained. “This parking area is also designated for RV or bus parking use, with a strict caveat that no overnight parking was allowed. In that same vein, the panel made the difficult decision to close all county-maintained beach accesses from dusk until dawn to deter overnight parking and late-night beachgoers.”

The panel worked with Lee County Parks and Recreation on the design and installation of “Beach Rules” signs at the west end of each beach street. The signs noted beach access hours, fines for littering, no camping, no alcoholic beverages (no open containers Ord. 06-26) and no parking for vehicles over 20 feet in length. The Parks & Rec Department also agreed to provide extra trash cans at the busiest access streets to assist with the overflows of trash.

The public parking signs on each access street were redesigned with a more subtle ‘P’ instead, and this indicated which streets were designated beach access streets and which were not, as well as the fact that there are no restroom facilities at the accesses.

Large signs were installed just past Cole island, near Gasparilla Pass Boulevard, noting the four State Park beaches, the distance to each of them from that point and the facilities that are available. Panel members wanted to make sure that visitors would know about the island’s State Park beaches as well.

One of the biggest changes on the island in the last few years came when Lee County allocated $200,000 in the budget to provide parking rangers for Gasparilla Island. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno committed extra personnel to beach patrols on weekends and extra personnel on holidays as well.

“Their presence has truly helped calm things down a bit,” O’Bannon said.

Just this year Lee County announced that, at the request of the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board, a new sidewalk amendment would be put into place in the near future that would allow leniency with Boca Grande’s outdoor seating at cafes and restaurants, as well as allowing benches, plants and other things that have been part of the town’s landscape for many years.

That ordinance should be finalized by Lee County commissioners in the near future.

“This ordinance will not only allow some of our businesses to continue with and, in some cases, expand their outdoor seating arrangements, it will also protect icons like Hudson’s fuel pump and allow the benches that have been in place for so long – benches that many of our residents and visitors need – to stay in place,” O’Bannon said. “When we originally reassembled the panel, our goal was to continue to make sure that everyone who came to the island would feel welcome and would feel the island’s charm. At the same time, we also are trying to make sure that public safety is top priority: It is truly the most important thing.”

Keep following the Boca Beacon in upcoming weeks to read more about the government entities who help to keep our daily lives, and the livelihood of our businesses, running smoothly.