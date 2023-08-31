Idalia skirts island (but we still had some unpleasantness)

August 31, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

There may or may not have been a bit of scoffing going on a few days ago, as many from this area who went through Ian were looking at a tropical storm more than 100 miles off our coastline. Was this even worth buying water for? Or gas? As it turned out, effects from Idalia started at about noon on Tuesday, even before the rain began. During that high tide, stormwater drains were already backing up and creating a bit of flooding down by Whidden’s Marina and at 4th Street/Bayou Drive.