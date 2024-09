September 12, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

The Big Mouth Chili Cook-Off, hosted by the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 on the lawn at the Boca Grande Community Center. Contestants must set up by 10 a.m. and bring their own tables and propane. The Chamber will provide spoons, cups, […]