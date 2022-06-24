‘Howl’ ends tarpon tournament season: Baby ghost takes first place, ‘Last Fish’ Lamar takes second place and last fish while Miss Aubrey takes first fish

June 24, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

“Lamar was making a strong run late; it scared me,” Nelson said. “He hooked his fourth one with like 40 minutes left, and I thought ‘Oh, man, he’s making a run at it.’ Then we got our fifth and released it, and I felt pretty comfortable for a bit … until Lamar got his fifth and let it go with about eight minutes left in the tournament. That’s still plenty of time to get a sixth.”