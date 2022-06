Condos by Coral Creek, Eldred’s Marina for sale

June 24, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Charlotte County commissioners also discussed the 358 units that are proposed by Lennar Homes for 12901, 12951 and 13001 Gasparilla Road, which is just west/southwest of the Coral Creek Golf Club. Attorney Rob Berntsson from Big W Law Firm sent a letter to Charlotte County administrators on behalf of his client, Habern Acquisition LLC ETAL, asking for the county’s clarification on zoning for the lots.