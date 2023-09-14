Historic Board’s denial of Gilchrist CoA heard by HEX examiner

September 14, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

The case of the property at 161/181 Gilchrist Avenue went before the Lee County Hearing Examiner on Tuesday, Sept. 12, with a full house in the audience and two attorneys giving their sides of the story. Donna Marie Collins, Esq. heard Attorney Megan Strayhorn, representing the property owners, gave her presentation first. She outlined the facts of the April meeting of the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board and explained that while the COA in front of the board was to approve the building of a home and several accessory buildings on the two-strap property, controversy about the Whispering Bench took precedent over the matter at hand.