Woman’s Club donates BIG to EmComm fund

September 14, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

With a projected expenditure amount of around $300,000, the Island EOC Emergency Communications and Interoperability Working Group gratefully accepted a $75,000 contribution from the Boca Grande Woman’s Club this week. Others who have contributed so far are the Boca Grande Disaster Relief Fund ($50,000) and $1,500 from Boca Grande Charities (for 10 Btech radios for BGFD volunteers).