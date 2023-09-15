Skip to main content

All kinds of October fun at Cedar Point Park

,
September 15, 2023
By Staff Report
There’s always something interesting going at the Cedar Point Environmental Park off Placida Road, and here are just a few things to put on your calendar. Every Saturday Night in October, Cedar Point Environmental Park will hold a “Halloween Haunted Hike” from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature a spooky guided haunted hike, food trucks, pumpkin patch, keynote speakers, crafts and more.

