All kinds of October fun at Cedar Point Park

September 15, 2023

By Staff Report

There’s always something interesting going at the Cedar Point Environmental Park off Placida Road, and here are just a few things to put on your calendar. Every Saturday Night in October, Cedar Point Environmental Park will hold a “Halloween Haunted Hike” from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature a spooky guided haunted hike, food trucks, pumpkin patch, keynote speakers, crafts and more.