2021: The year of the paradigm shift

December 30, 2021

By Marcy Shortuse

It’s that time once again to step into a new year, to sign a new year’s number on the dotted line and to determine that things are going to change.

They will change, won’t they? Because when you look from the year 2020 to the year 2021 and try to find the differences, the biggest one you will see is that people became more comfortable with their confusion and with the black humor of the whole situation.

This past year was less about COVID and more about accepting the fact that it was a better year because we started to get used to the chaos of living in a “plague” era. While there are still arguments between pro and anti-vaxxers and debates about the origin, tenacity and even existence of this brand of coronavirus, we aren’t the same angry souls we were in 2020.

People who started out this past year fully encapsulated in protective gear when they left their homes have started to relax and understand when and where it’s necessary to cover up. People who brazenly stepped forth wearing nothing but a smile on their face and their courage have also realized that sometimes it’s OK to be more cautious. While many of us have escaped serious sickness, there are few of us who haven’t been affected by the severe illness or death of someone we know.

It’s hit and miss, man. There’s really no telling who will pull the short straw on COVID.

In 2021, as a society we seemed to pull ourselves out of the chaotic reclusiveness of 2020. We counted our blessings, we moved forward, we educated ourselves with the little information we have about this virus and realized it was time to persevere.

It wasn’t an easy start, though. On January 6 many people watched as dissentors marched on the White House, entered one of the most sacred of our buildings and did their best to make a statement … of some sort. For many it seemed terrifying, for others it was liberating. Was it the beginning of the revolution or the beginning of a terrorist revolt? Aside from the guy in the buckskins and the raccoon-tail/bullhorn headpiece, I’m not sure anyone was really surprised by the whole thing. After all, we had just survived 2020 – a year that could have brought aliens to earth with barely a second glance from many of us.

But there was more to 2021. As the supply chain to the country went wonky (thanks to Ever Given/Evergreen/whatever and decreased imports from China) we began to realize that keeping things simple is sometimes easier. And how about those NFTs? Whoever thought that “fungible” would become part of our common vocabulary? Don’t forget about the astral competition between Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson to outdo each other in the space race … a pretty amazing thing to watch, for sure.

There was also the “Facebook Files” debaucle (did we really need to be told that social media could cause insecurity amongst teens and a Fight Club mentality amongst the masses?) and the U.S. military’s abrupt departure from Afghanistan (Defense Secretary Miller, please come to the lost and found).

Most importantly, 2021 brought a newfound appreciation of sea shanties and, even better, it brought us Noodles the floppy pug. Each day he had us waking up to wonder if he would have bones or not, and that’s good stuff. Look him up if you haven’t seen him.

In 2021 the American worker realized there is more to life than just work. Many realized they could completely disagree with a friend or family member on almost everything and still love each other. We learned that having everything we want at our fingertips may not always be the case, and to appreciate what we have.

Most important of all, we realized that life is precious, and can be taken away in a second … and that modern medicine’s leading researchers still don’t have the answers to everything, but they’re working on finding them.

We hope that 2022 brings even more clarity, more peace, more continuity … and hopefully a steady supply of Charmin and edible, reasonably-priced meat products.

And now, a look back at Gasparilla Island’s year …

January

A new year, a new path …

A new path at the north end.

Residents and visitors on the north end were enjoying the new path put in place by the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority. It included a shoulder, protective curbing and a five-foot impervious surface.

‘Then and Now’ …

The Boca Grande Historical Society presented a pop-up archival presentation called “Then and Now” in the parking area next to the Boca Beacon/Gasparilla Outfitters building.

Do you know where Sity Hall was? Where was the Patio Bar? Who fell in love there? Who was Ernie Liles and where did he like to take a nap? Where was the ferry dock and who was Capt. Sprott? Where was the Little Inn and what is in that location now? Who was Miss Rachel and where did she live? These were some of the topics to be addressed at the new exhibit.

GIBA gives online access …

The Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority announced its newest customer service feature – online access for standard toll pass accounts. The site can be used to update contact information, set up notification preferences, request additional passes, edit payment information, add funds, view pass usage, print receipts and monthly statements.

Connie Mack

Mack and Friends …

Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center announced they would host a livestream event, “Connie Mack, former Republican U.S. Senator.”

Edgerton still chair …

Jerry Edgerton was elected to his second term as chair of the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board Wednesday at the board’s monthly meeting in the Community Center auditorium. Dennis Maloomian, the group’s newest member, was selected as vice chair.

Jerry Edgerton

The selection of officers was the only item on the brief agenda on which there was some disagreement. Board member Paul Eddy nominated Bill Caldwell to be the next chair. But Caldwell, who has served as the chair in previous years, countered by nominating Edgerton.

Guys Art Show …

The Boca Grande Art Alliance welcomed two artists new to Boca Grande – Val Chapko and Joe Palmerio – as they joined favorites Johan Bjurman and John Mitchell Sr. in the “Guys Art Show.”

The first vaccinations given at the Boca Grande Health Clinic.

Mass vaccination …

Publix stores in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina announced they were providing COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare personnel with direct patient contact, residents and staff of long-term healthcare facilities and adults aged 65 years and older. Vaccines were provided by appointment only and the first batch had already been spoken for.

Lee County announced on January 20 that the 5,800 available appointments for that week at the Florida Department of Health-Lee and Lee County vaccination sites were claimed within minutes of the reservation call.

NHR bones of contention …

The newest rendition of the nomination of the Boca Grande residential historic district had come into circulation, and it appeared the changes were minor when comparing it with the old one.

The biggest bone of contention with the last nomination was the inclusion of Gilchrist Avenue.

Not only did the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board reject the nomination in a 4-2 vote, Lee County Commissioners voted to reject the proposal when it came back before them if Gilchrist Avenue was still included.

The nomination came from a Sarasota historian named Mikki Hartig, who claimed she was not working for anyone on the project … she just wanted to see it done. This brought contention from homeowners in the historic district, as it is unusual for someone outside the proposed area to make the nomination. The nomination issue began in 2020.

The official (unofficial) history of Boca Grande …

If you shake a tree in Boca Grande, a Futch will fall out. That is how David Futch described his family and their long history on Gasparilla Island when he was the featured speaker at a Boca Grande Historical Society event about the old days of Boca Grande, held on January 19 via Zoom. Approximately 50 people were present online to watch and listen, including Capt. Dumplin’ Wheeler and author Randy Wayne White. Futch was also discussing his new book about the island that was in the works, “The Official (Unofficial) History of Boca Grande.”

We lost our Mama Noy …

Noy Vollmer.

Though she be but little, she is fierce. The words may have come from Shakespeare, but they described Jam “Noy” Vollmer exactly. Noy, the matriarch of Noy’s Restaurant, left this earth on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, and her passing left a void that could not, and will not, be filled. Her radiant smile, her eyes that were filled with laughter in one moment and an all-business intensity the next, her diminutive frame, her never-ending love for her family and friends … they were all Noy trademarks.

A virtual Boca Grande Film Fest …

Tickets went on sale for the 3rd Annual (but first-ever virtual) Boca Grande Film Festival. This year’s festival spanned five days, with a diverse selection of films and documentaries that were viewable through the Friends of Boca Grande online film hub.

The films to be shown included “Aggie,” “Binti,” “The Capote Tapes,” “Coded Bias,” “The Donut King,” “Farewell Amor,” “H is for Happiness,” “Never Too Late,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “The Tobacconist” and “Fantastic Fungi.”

The loss of Dickie Coleman …

Capt. Dickie Coleman.

Raymond Ashley Coleman (also known as “Dickie” and “Pop Pop”), 79 years of age, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 24, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his wife Leslie, his children Matthew (Kristie), Charlie and Ashley; and his grandbabies Hudson, Lucas, Jacob, Ethan, Anabelle and Devyn, as well as many longtime friends.

February

A new look for the Pass Club …

It was announced that the Boca Bay Pass Club’s $3.5 million renovation project – delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic – would kick off April 12, with completion expected by November. Larry Hannah, chair of the renovation committee, said, “Why are we doing this? It’s the Pass Club’s 30th anniversary this year. These changes, which will be spectacular, will allow us to meet the current trends in club dining and the changing island and Boca Bay demographics.”

The focal point of the club’s plan was the main dining area. Known to members as the Paradise Room, this expanded area was to become the Gulf Grille.

The plan for the Boca Bay Pass Club dining room.

Mercabo to partner with Mote …

Dr. James Locascio (left) at Mercabo.

Five years after the GICIA’s acquisition of the Mercabo site and shortly after the full-scale restoration was finally complete, the idea of creating a tidal pond, was broached by Mote Fisheries Biologist Dr. James Locascio. While a project like that had never been tried in a canal system like Mercabo, he thought it might be possible.

The GICIA said they were excited to partner with Mote and Locascio to utilize their ongoing acoustic telemetry program to monitor the Cove site for snook, tarpon and the federally listed and critically endangered smalltooth sawfish. The GICIA also donated toward the purchase of five acoustic receivers and 15 tags, which would be enough telemetry equipment for the Cove area to be added to Mote’s study.

Helen and John were celebrated …

Helen Sprott and John Brouwer.

Throughout World War II, Fugate’s Patio Bar had been a popular gathering place for island residents and visitors, and that held true for John and Helen (Sprott) Brouwer. This legendary Boca Grande couple met and fell in love there, and In celebration of the historical, legendary love story, the Boca Grande Historical Society declared they were partnering with Fugate’s Patio Shop on Valentine’s Day to give the rest of the “untold” story of Helen and John.

The Presidents’ show …

The Boca Grande Art Center announced they would host the second annual “President’s Show” at the Boca Grande Art Center. “The President’s Show” refers to the fact that the artists include current and past presidents of The Boca Grande Art Center. In 2021 the artists included Carol Harden Hall, Lona Kissinger and Ginny McCloskey.

Grab ’n’ go strawberries …

Strawberries to go was the theme of the 2021 Strawberry Festival, sponsored by the United Methodist Women. While the regular festival was not held due to COVID, there was still to be strawberries and Jan Myer’s famous shortcake “to go” after all.

Strawberries, anyone?

Interested berry fans met at the Methodist Church entrance on Gilchrist to get their prepared strawberries and shortcake.

… and the prom went on …

Danny Duncan helped out in saving prom for LBHS.

Parents and private donors banded together to create their own prom for their seniors at Lemon Bay High School, even though the school had canceled theirs. YouTube celebrity Danny Duncan stepped in and purchased all of the tickets for seniors to attend.

Fred Rich at the Fust …

The Johann Fust Library Foundation kicked off it’s Island Booknotes 2021 with a successful virtual livestream event featuring author Fred Rich, who spoke about his latest novel “Escape from Extinction: An Eco-Genetic Novel” the meticulously planned event went off without a hitch.

March

Ewwww, what’s that smell …

A 300-pound deceased sea turtle had washed ashore at 21st Street, creating a stir as to who would get rid of it.

New plants on the path …

The Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association continued its 50th Anniversary celebration by announcing plans for a landscape enhancement project for the Charlotte County portion of GICIA Bike Path. The GICIA Board approved project was scheduled to commence with the beginning of the rainy season in late May or early June. Overall nearly 900 trees, shrubs, grasses and wildflowers were slated to be planted as part of the $30,000 Landscape Enhancement Plan for the Charlotte County portion of GICIA Bike Path.

The GICIA Bike Path.

That pesky NHR issue …

Supporters of the proposal to include a portion of Boca Grande’s residential historic district on the National Register of Historic Places brought out the big guns from Gilchrist Avenue on Wednesday, March 10 to counter 165 emails opposing the plan received by the city’s Historic Preservation Board in recent weeks. While an overwhelming amount of people who have weighed in on this proposal are against it, the core group of supporters live on Gilchrist Avenue, and they brought all sorts of visual aids to help them in their cause.

But despite supporters’ complaints that the proposal had been clouded by misinformation, false media reports and hidden agendas, the board voted four to two against the plan. They concluded that it failed to meet the criteria of timely notification of the residents in the designated area. Their vote came after a warning from Lee County Attorney Amanda Swindle that while members of the public were free to comment on whether they liked or didn’t like the proposal, the board had to assess whether the nomination met existing criteria.

A perfect pair …

A local pair named Candy and Aaliyah the Boca Beacon reported on in 2020 exceeded all expectations of the “Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast” program in 2021. They found out that they had been named the top “Big and Little Sister,” not only of the Sun Coast, but of the entire state of Florida.

A truly great pairing that comes naturally to them has been noticed by even the highest-ranking administrators of the nationwide program. After last year’s announcement that they were named as the top pairing in the Sun Coast group, this statewide honor left even the girls amazed.

Aaliyah and Candy.

Top dogs …

The winners of the Boca Grande Woman’s Club Dog Show were announced.

Scooter Hawkins took the “Best Dog Tail” prize with “The Tale of Nine Lives.” There was the time he fell through the ice as a pup and was rescued by friend in a wet suit; the time he swam far out into the bay after geese and had to be rescued by boat and so many more stories. Sarge Reecher won the “Best Trick” category, Billie Merritt won the “Best Western Costume” award, Carl and Casper Patenaude, two miniature Dachshunds, won the “Boca Baby” contest, Cooper Brookhart and Pepper Birgbauer tied for first place in the “Best Poster” category and Roadie Verney tied with Moosie Skinner (at right) for the “Dog/Owner Look-alike” contest.

The Boca Geezer was Toby Edwardson and Archie Schum, a Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever took the “Best Spirit of the West” overall award.

Billie Merritt took the “Best Western Costume” award.

Moosie Skinner with mom and dad tied in the dog/owner look-alike contest.

Sip, shop and slips …

The J. McLaughlin shop on Park Avenue held a rather unusual “Sip n Shop” to raise money for the CARE Organization in Englewood. In coordination with their regular event, they also held a showing of Boca Grande photographer Patricia Christakos’ “A Slip Story,” and an experimental art video titled “Jewel Tones.” The work was part of Christakos’ “Your Slip is Showing,” a series celebrating the female form in an array of media.

The work was projected onto J. McLaughlin’s building.

Bike Parade rolls through …

There were approximately 60 carts in the annual Bike Parade. Winners included Elizabeth Hawthorne, Bradford Boney, Mary Katherine Boney, Lannie Whitley and David Chatham winning the “Top Kids Costumes/Bikes award.” The cart that took the “Best Performance” award was created by the Boney family and the Island Kids. The prize for “Most Original” went to The Honey Bees. “Best Presentation of a Theme” award went to Boca Blooms. The award for “Most Spirited” went to Toby and Fran. “Best of Show” honors went to The Burdette Family.

New dog park plans …

Lee County announced that the new dog park at the end of Wheeler Road was scheduled to be completed by Spring of 2022.

Mike Giobbe.

Mike Giobbe’s passing …

Michael E. Giobbe, Jr. (a.k.a Papa), 79, of Boca Grande and Chappaqua, N.Y. died peacefully in his home in Boca Grande on March 6, 2021. He was an island fixture for many years, often seen in his golf cart with his golden retriever, and was known for his kind heart and sense of humor.

April

Hot housing market …

The housing market in Boca Grande was hotter than Florida asphalt in September and showed no signs of cooling off. One island real estate agent said, “You’ve got three chairs, 40 people playing, but now the chairs are on fire, and you’re being chased around the room by a scary clown.” It was an accurate description of how the pandemic and the opportunity to work from home, a warmer climate and unique island lifestyle, coupled with higher taxes in some northern states appear to be the main contributors to what Boca Grande Realtors were describing as the “perfect storm” for people wanting to sell their property.

Top traffic numbers …

The Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority announced at the board’s quarterly meeting that March, 2021 saw the highest traffic month in GIBA history with more than 125,000 vehicles.

Iguana board meets …

The Gasparilla Island Municipal Service Benefit Unit, a.k.a. the “iguana panel,” held an advisory meeting with discussion featuring a commitment to continue discussions with state entities to allow iguana trapper George Cera permission to hunt on lands they own. At that time Cera could not hunt on their property, which is detrimental to the housing areas around those areas.

Lee County Representative Josh Malo said he would attempt to coordinate with the State of Florida to see if it would be possible for Cera to take iguanas on their property at some point in the future.

The fishing begins …

Two ladies’ tournaments were announced, that would be held on back-to-back weekends in May. On Saturday, May 1 the Ladies Howl at the Moon Invitational Tarpon Tournament was scheduled, with tournament proceeds to benefit the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum. On Saturday, May 8, the Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament was scheduled.

Sea turtle quandry …

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was considering rescinding a 30-year-old policy that has protected sea turtles from being mangled and killed by machines used to remove sediment from shipping channels in Georgia, the Carolinas and Florida.

Proposed deregulation would occur during warmer months of the year when sea turtles are most present in coastal waters and females are nesting on beaches.

A special Damfi party …

Mr and Mrs Bowen.

Hundreds congregated for yet another “Damfi” party, but this one was a little more special than others. It was also the reception for Boca Grande natives Brandon Bowen and his new bride, Christine Kamenski.

Anchors away …

The Basin Sailing Yacht Club held its annual “World Championships” on Sunday, April 25 at the Boca Bay Powerhouse lagoon, with local legend John Foster taking the lead amongst many prestigious and worthy opponents. Sam Howe came in second and Henry Becton in third.

Foster was also recognized with a First Edition of “Wooden Boats for Blue Water Sailors” for his unwavering support of the group and coaching tips.

May

Saying goodbye to Patti …

Dear Patti Middleton.

It’s amazing how such a diminutive body can wield such a mighty soul, but everyone who met Patti Middleton recognized her tremendous spirit. The tiny body that could get easily lost in a crowd had the roar of a lion when she needed to, and the fiery passion of a tempest when it came to those humans or causes that she loved.

Patti, a legendary local artist, passed away on May 3, having been sick for quite some time. She died in the beginning of tarpon season, when summer had just begun, and the boats were filling Boca Grande Pass.

More NHR news …

Word from Tallahassee was that the controversial National Register of Historic Places nomination that was proposed by Sarasota resident Mikki Hartig was no longer viable, as the state’s Bureau of Historic Preservation/Division of Historical Resources received more than enough letters of objection to stifle the motion.

Survey and Registration Supervisor Ruben Acosta said they tallied 80 property owner objections that were dropped off at their office (as of May 3). Acosta said that was more than half of the 128 property owners who were notified of the district listing and who were given opportunity to object.

“Therefore, we cannot seek to list the Boca Grande Residential Historic District in the National Register,” he said.

In appreciation of the GICIA …

Misty Nichols accepting the recognition award for the GICIA from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

In 1985 the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association completed construction of the five miles of paved bike path that runs from First Street north. In the time since, GICIA has continued to focus on maintaining an attractive and safe path. With that said, on May 3 Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Jeff Corkhill presented GICIA Executive Director Misty Nichols with a certificate of appreciation in honor of these efforts.

Ladies Day …

For the 30th Anniversary of the Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament there were 36 boats and 138 anglers in the Pass, and despite rough waters they released 15 tarpon in three hours.

In first place was “Team Bent Rod Squad” including Capt. Chad Bombenger, mate Carson Bombenger and anglers Kelly Smith, Ashley Tormey, Karen Tormey and Kim Mead. They won with four releases aboard the vessel Sabalo.

Second place went to “Team Had ’Em” with two tarpon. Their captain was Van Hubbard, and anglers were Leslie Coleman, Betsy Joiner, Becky Paterson and Trisha Lowe.

In third place was “Team Silver Queens” with the last tarpon released. Anglers included Julie Camp, Alison Henderson, Renee Lindsey and Cannon Wenzel. Their captain was Nelson Italiano aboard Little Spook. Marshall Locke was the mate.

The “Individual Angler” award went to Ashley Tormey for most releases by an individual angler (2).

First place Ladies Day team.

We’re missing Mike Weddle ...

Mike Weddle.

Back in the day when Gasparilla Island was more about community and less about being an exclusive second-home or vacation destination, there was a guy named Mike Weddle and his buddies who made up this little group called the Boca Bande. They may not have made worldwide headlines, but when the locals heard they were going to be playing they came out in droves.

Mike passed away on May 7, leaving a whole lot of friends and family mourning his loss … and a rip in the fabric of island entertainment.

What’s with all the fuel …

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Charlotte County Fire were on scene at the Placida boat ramp investigating a van found abandoned, filled with barrels of fuel.

Cameras to the left, cameras to the right at Hill Tide.

According to reports the silver 2018 Ford Transit van parked at the boat ramp was discovered after a deputy noticed the Transit van and another vehicle possibly disabled on Placida Road just after midnight. As the deputy pulled over to assist, the van pulled off and was located in the boat ramp parking lot shortly after. Detectives confirmed that inside the van was roughly 20,15-gallon drums full of fuel totaling 300 gallons.

Hill Tide shenanigans …

A walk on the beach didn’t have the same meaning that it used to for some island residents and visitors this past season, as developers and homeowners took steps to keep the public away from their waterfront properties. The addition of “private beach” signs, as well as cameras and the posting of a security guard adjacent to the Hill Tide Estates development on the southern tip of the island rankled some nearby residents.

Classic results …

The #17 Classic, held on May 13 and 14, yielded 14 releases for the full field of boats that fished Boca Grande Pass in search of a win.

By the end of day one there were five releases, with the first release by Family Tradition at 5:35 p.m. Spooked Again got the second one at 5:37 p.m., Hey, Moma! got the third release at 7:18 p.m., Sabalo got the fourth at 7:33 p.m. and the team aboard the Phil-Jack got the last release at 7:57 p.m.

By the end of the second night Capt. Wayne Joiner and his team aboard Hey, Moma! took first place with three releases. Capt. Chad Bombenger and his team on Sabalo took second place.

Family Tradition took the first release prize of day one for $2,000 and Phil-Jack got the last release for $2,000. On the second day the team aboard the Tracy Lynn with Capt. Willie Mills – Bob and Nancy Benton, David Kelly and Jeremy Jeffers – got first fish and last fish, for a total of $4,000 in official prize money.

Party Cove revelry …

Party Cove Yacht Club held a big boating event just off the coast of Gasparilla Island featuring music and much more, in support of the K-9s For Warrior’s Project, which matches up veterans with service dogs.

Helicopters dumped water on Dog Island until it was determined … let it burn.

Fire at Dog Island …

Dog Island, a spit of land just off the Boca Grande Causeway was the scene of a fire that burned approximately 80 percent of the island. While the definitive source of the fire was not known, it was suspected that the remnants of a campfire combined with high winds that prevailed all week were the culprit. Fire units came by boat and by air in an attempt to quell the flames. Several osprey nests that were in danger have been watched carefully, and at least one family was saved.

The Environmental Protection Agency has told firefighters to abate measures to put the fire out, and to let nature take its course.

Counterfeiter at Hudson’s …

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies from the island responded to Hudson’s Grocery in reference to an unknown suspect attempting to pay with a forged $10 bill.

Within a short distance from the store the suspect, later identified as Dennis Aigotti was located. Detectives searched Aigotti’s vehicle and located many denominations of fraudulent currency. In total, detectives seized 19 twenty-dollar bills, four ten-dollar bills, and materials used to create fraudulent money.

Detectives subsequently charged Dennis Aigotti with possession of forged bills, uttering counterfeit money and possession of tools for forgery counterfeiting.

That’s a lotta vaccinations …

The Boca Grande Health Clinic announced they had vaccinated more than 3,100 patients and members of the Island community with their first and/or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. “We’ve come a long way in protecting the health of Boca Grande,” said Mark Driscoll, Boca Grande Health Clinic CEO.

Chapman takes top honors …

Pat Chapman with the legendary Smarty Jones.

Boca Grande resident and horsewoman extraordinare Pat Chapman was honored by the Pennsylvania Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association with the greatest honor that they bestow – the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bracken, Futch honored …

Elsie Bracken and the late Capt. Mark Futch were set to be honored at the 2021 World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament “Grande Tradition” gathering. According to tournament coordinator Wesley Locke, they both made an impact as a lifetime angler and captain with a love and passion for tarpon fishing.

June

Blaze takes the win …

Capt. Waylon Mills and his team aboard Blaze took first place in the annual Red Gill Tarpon Tournament, held to benefit the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum at Whidden’s Marina.

Team members Trey Kohrn, Nikita Rhodes and William Woodroffe caught two, while the second place team with Capt. Charlie Coleman aboard the Casuarinaalso caught two. The Boca Blue team with Capt. Sandy Melvin caught the first fish, and the team aboard Hey, Moma! with Capt. Wayne Joiner caught the last fish.

There were 11 releases total.

The Red Gill winning team.

In honor of Dee …

A sign was quietly placed on the wall of one of the rooms of the Boca Grande Community Center, but in that quiet moment a legacy was honored. The new name for the multi-purpose Room, a large room that is located in the east wing of the Community Center, was christened the Dee Wheeler Multi-Purpose Room. A quote at the bottom of the sign said it all: “May the work I have done speak for me.”

Delorese “Dee” Wheeler, the late wife of Capt. Dumplin’ Wheeler, mother to two daughters and much-loved surrogate mother to countless others, passed away on May 12, 2017, leaving a gaping hole in the lives of many Boca Grande families. She loved the island’s children, and her love for them grew into a profession that she would hold for decades.

TIS graduates …

On Thursday, June 17 everyone came out to celebrate graduating Island School students Bradford Boney Jr., David Chatham, Calan Hammond, Elizabeth Hawthorne and Lannie Whitley as they paraded through town on golf carts.

Kids Classic results …

The skies were gray and the bite was sporadic in the 2021 Gasparilla Island Kids Classic Tarpon Tournament, held on the afternoon of Saturday, June 5, but the Riley Irrigation Team with Capt. Jeff Riley aboard Cracker managed to get the one and only full release of the tournament, even though the team aboard the Jill Marie almost made it two releases … if it hadn’t been for a pesky shark.

The winning team included anglers Cody Rubio, 15, (who released the team’s tarpon and took home a Margaritaville beach bike), Ava Riley, 7, Easton Rily, 9 and Carson Canade, 16. The second and third place teams were chosen by drawing.

The kids on Cracker got a thrill at the one and only tarpon jump of the tournament.

World’s Richest was back …

The 38th Annual World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament celebrated tradition, Boca Grande’s fishing history and its love and passion for tarpon. This year’s tournament prizes included $92,000 in cash. First Place went to Flyin’ Hawaiian with Capt. Jesse Craddock and anglers Mary Brooker, Shawn Brooker, Erin Lykins and Laurie Burcaw. Their winnings were $27,600. The second place team was on Hey, Moma! with Capt. Wayne Joiner and anglers Alex Shouppe, Chris Sanders, Michael Moorefield and Kevin Charlan. They won $18,400.

Day 1, first fish released prize went to the team on the Black Pearl/Capt. Lou Silva. Day 1, last fish hooked released went to the Flyin’ Hawaiian team.

Day 2, first fish released also went to the Flyin’ Hawaiian team. Day 2, last fish hooked and released prize went to the Seareneteam with Capt.Lamar Joiner, Jr.

Each of those prizes was $11,500.

The Flyin’ Hawaiian team took honors at the WRTT … and then some.

Bombenger takes belt buckle …

Capt. Chad Bombenger was announced as the winner of the 2021 Jay Joiner Memorial Belt Buckle. Bombenger had seven releases this season during the qualifying tournaments.

‘Twas a land shark …

The shark in question.

A Boca Grande hammerhead made the news in our area for creating a scene on a local beach. Yes, we said “on” the beach, not “near” the beach. That’s because this particular shark, looking to be about 10 feet long, came so close to the beach he was laying on the sand at several points … much to the curiosity of numerous human beachgoers.

A witness said they were all relaxing on the beach when people around them started running. The hammerhead was wiggling vigorously to move through half sand, half water at the edge of the shore.

After a brief time, the shark went back into deeper water of its own accord.

The last 2021 tourney …

The 2021 Howl at the Moon Invitational Tarpon Tournament went down in history with Capt. Charlie Coleman and his team aboard Casuarina taking first place after releasing their one and only tarpon in the tournament … but they still had to sweat it out for two hours and 56 minutes to make sure that crown was secure.

Capt. Wayne Joiner and the Hey, Moma! team released their first – and last – tarpon not long after and caught a second place. The “last tarpon released” prize went to William Woodroffe’s team on the Faithful II, as they released their tarpon at 11:02 p.m.

There were 21 boats in the field for this tournament. $100 per entry was donated to the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum, for a grand total of $2,100.

This tournament wrapped up the 2021 season.

Howl winners.

Our Lady of Mercy renovation …

Work began on the expansion project at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, with the home next door razed and the lot cleaned. The new Parish Life Center will be built on West Railroad Avenue just south of the church campus on Park Avenue.

July

New Head of School …

The Island School announced they hired Christine Oliver as their new Head-of-School, to replace Jean Thompson, who held the position for nine years. Thompson is still involved with the school in other capacities.

Christine Oliver

Tropical Storm/Hurricane Elsa …

Elsa, the storm that didn’t know where to go or what to be, finally made landfall in Boca Grande on July 6 after fluctuating in strength and constantly changing course. Winds were certainly brisk and rainfall was plentiful, but no major damage was reported.

Tarpon Gone Rad …

The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce held their first “Tarpon Gone Rad” party at the Boca Grande Community Center, to honor the silver king.

Beacon wins awards …

Boca Beacon staff took home 15 Florida Press Association awards in the Better Weekly Newspaper category, as well as eight Charlie awards in the Florida Magazine Association contest. The ceremony took place in Sarasota.

Red tide, heat return …

Temperatures were soaring, creating a problem with heat-related ambulance calls, and red tide returned with a vengeance.

August

Florida first in nation for COVID …

The CDC announced that Florida was leading the nation for new COVID cases, with more than 21,000 new cases reported in just one day in July. Also, the Delta variant came to town.

Army Corps and Lake O …



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced they were rethinking the water releases from Lake Okeechobee and initially said they would send more water this way, prompting officials on this coast to raise a fuss about increased red tide and cyanobacteria problems.

Sidewalk amendment proposed …



At the August Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board meeting a proposal was suggested to amend Lee County’s code pertaining to sidewalk use on the island. Specifically, the amendment would allow businesses to keep tables, chairs, benches, signage and clothing racks on the sidewalk as long as the items did not impeded pedestrian traffic. This suggestion was in light of anonymous complaints to Lee County zoning in the past few years, leading to a crackdown.

September

Mask mandate didn’t go over well…



When the Lee County School District decided to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis and impose a mask mandate for all Lee County schools, many parents were none too happy. Having taken place just days before school started, parents of island School students made it clear they were not in favor and the school offered an opt-out form.

Jane Carlson.

Goodbye to Lady Jane …

The beautiful Jane Carlson, a woman of many talents, passed away. She had been a Boca Grande resident for more than two decades and was an artist of renown on the island.

October

Pringle announces retirement …

Bonnie Pringle, executive director of the Gasparilla Island Water Association for many years, announced her impending retirement.

RPP announced ‘Inherit the Wind’ to be held outdoors …

The Royal Palm Players announced they would hold their first show of the season, “Inherit the Wind,” on the stage outside at the Boca Grande Community Center due to COVID-19.

And then there was a fence …

After people had reported being harassed while walking the beach in front of Hill Tide Estates for many months, a tall, wrought iron-type fence appeared that, at certain points of the day, reached all the way into the water. Authorities were notified and the investigation continues to find out the legality of the fence.

Dr. Bret Kueber

November

New doctor introduced at clinic …

The Boca Grande Health Clinic announced a new doctor – Bret Kueber – within their ranks.

No more NHR (for now, at least) …

The possibility of the island’s residential historic district being nominated to the National Historic Register was shot down by the Florida Department of State’s National Historic Review Board with a unanimous vote.

What happened to Jungle Joe?

After more than two decades of service to Lee County Parks & Recreation on the island, Joe “Jungle Joe” Wier resigned. He is very much missed.

Gettin’ ready for a miracle …

Royal Palm Players were ramping up for a month-long series of dates for their newest production, “Miracle on 34th Street.” It was to be held at several venues, including in a dinner theater setting.

December

The lighting of the tree …

The Boca Grande Woman’s Club held their annual lighting of the Community Christmas tree, complete with a large cast of characters in the living nativity (comprised of island kids, Island School students and Boca Grande Preschool students).

The living nativity at the Boca Grande Woman’s Club community tree lighting.

A new shade structure …

Lee County decided to approve a sunshade for the south end beach by the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse, funded by tourism bed tax.

December 21 was a crazy day with a no-name storm sweeping in.

Where’d that storm come from?



On December 21 a freak storm came through in the morning hours with rain and high winds … almost high enough to be considered hurricane-strength. Damage was minor but a few big trees did come down.

