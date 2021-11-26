Get ready for a Miracle on 34th Street: WRPP to host radio adaptation of Christmas classic at three venues

November 26, 2021

By Boca Beacon Reader

BY BOOTS TOLSDORF – The Royal Palm Players are always looking for new and exciting ways to entertain audiences, and this holiday season we are performing the enchanting, delightful, heartwarming musical version of “Miracle on 34th Street” at three different venues!

The Miracle on 34th Street cast and crew are traveling off island to Lemon Bay Golf Club on December 7 through 9. The following week we will hit the spotlight at the Coral Creek Club, December 14 through 16. For those who might be home for the holidays, there is a third opportunity to see the show on island, at the Boca Bay Power House, January 4, 6 and 7.

It’s not the first time we have utilized various stages. Over the years, we have performed outstanding Christmas musical shows in The Gasparilla Inn & Club living room, as well as The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club. We have set the stage at the Caribbean Room at The Temptation and the bar at The Inn. We performed four short comedy vignettes at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club off island a few years ago. Changing sites is challenging and encourages the performers and the set design magicians to meet those challenges.

The 1947 movie Miracle on 34th Street is probably familiar to most of you, but this version – radio studio WRPP – will invite you to really listen to the story. Remember listening to “Amos ‘n’ Andy,” “Dragnet,” “The Shadow,” “The Lone Ranger” and Jack Benny? We were quickly drawn into the story with dramatic music interludes, quirky sound effects and voices: We were transformed in our imaginations to add the missing visuals.

Having said that, with this production we actually get to “see” the radio show. Sit back, forget the stress that commercialized Christmas can put upon us and just imbibe the kindness and the joy that will fill your heart.

As your ticket includes dinner, you may choose between any of the wonderful venues to experience the culinary skills of the celebrated culinary magicians of these three clubs. Chef Michael Durett of Lemon Bay, Chef Michael Klocinski of the Boca Bay Pass Club and Chef James Christmas (now there is a catchy name) of the Coral Creek Club have all prepared a three-course repast that will no doubt appease your palate. There will be a cocktail time before the show, followed by dinner and dessert while the radio show plays on.

Gather your friends and family around tables of eight and start to feel the Christmas season’s magic and cheer!

As Will Ferrell told us in the 2003 movie, Elf, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

RPP plans to do just that! Join us!