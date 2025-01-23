Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic continues through Feb. 8

January 23, 2025

By Staff Report

The public is invited to attend upcoming matches for the Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic sponsored by the Boca Beacon. This week, there have been some delays because of the rain, so call the clubs to confirm times.

Finals for the 70+ Mixed Doubles are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. at The Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club

Finals for the Mixed Doubles are set for Sunday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Boca Grande Club.

The tournament began Saturday, Jan. 18 and will end on Saturday, Feb. 8. Matches are held at the Boca Bay Pass Club, The Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club and the Boca Grande Club. Events include:

January 18-25: Play began with Open Mixed Doubles at the Boca Grande Club and 70+ Mixed Doubles at The Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club.

January 25-February 1: Open Ladies’ Doubles at The Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club and Open Men’s Doubles at the Boca Bay Pass Club.

February 1-8: 70+ Ladies’ Doubles at Boca Grande Club, 70+ Men’s Doubles at the Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club. Open Men’s Singles are at Boca Grande Club and Open Ladies’ singles at the Boca Bay Pass Club.

The entry fee is $40 per person, per event.

See all 2025 Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic photos at on Smugmug. Photos will be added weekly throughout the tournament.

Questions? Call your tennis club or the Boca Beacon at (941) 964-2995. Boca Bay Pass Club tennis club: (941) 964-2145; The Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club: (941) 964-4515; Boca Grande Club: (941) 964-7565