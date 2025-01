Preschool finds temporary location on Placida Road

January 23, 2025

By Garland Pollard

The Boca Grande Preschool has secured a temporary location in Grove City, on Placida Road. The Preschool expects to open as soon as possible at its Grove City location. The building is a former preschool that was also damaged by hurricanes. It is now fully repaired, according to Board President Angela Steffan in an update […]