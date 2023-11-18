Gasparilla Island has water restrictions set by SWFWMD

November 18, 2023

By Staff Report

SWFWMND, or the Southwest Florida Water Management District, declared a water shortage in multiple Tampa Bay counties on Tuesday, causing certain restrictions to go into place for residents, including those in the Lee County portion of Gasparilla Island. Dry conditions throughout the area, coupled with heightening water-supply concerns, led the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing […]