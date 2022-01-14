For the love of books: Boca Grande has its own free little lending library

January 14, 2022

By T Michele Walker

All across America, mini libraries have been popping up in front of homes, schools, businesses. The “give one, take one” book exchanges are as ubiquitous as a Starbucks in Seattle. It’s no surprise that the lovely trend has hit the streets of Boca Grande. If you’re walking past the Pink Pony or in the courtyard next to Tortuga’s, you will see an adorable replica of a cedar cabinet filled with books.