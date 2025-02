Free Boca Grande Film Festival opener on Tuesday, Feb. 18

February 13, 2025

By Staff Report

One Chance is the true story of amateur opera singer and meek shop clerk, Paul Potts, who was riddled by a streak of bad luck when, on a lark, he auditioned for “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2007. He went on to win the show, become a media sensation, release an album and eventually a global […]