Beacon wins at Florida Press Association
June 11, 2026
By Staff Report
The Boca Beacon earned 13 awards, including five first-place honors, at the annual Florida Press Association Better Weekly Newspaper Contest, held last week in Orlando. The awards recognized excellence in reporting, photography, design and editorial content among weekly newspapers throughout Florida. Among the newspaper’s top honors, Garland Pollard won first place in Business Reporting for […]
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