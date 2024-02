February History Bytes topics include Mary Ellen Parkinson, Grandma Effie

February 2, 2024

By Sheila Evans

Each Wednesday this February will be an opportunity to relive some of the most interesting aspects of Boca Grande history. This year there is a twist, as three of the four presentations are being labeled as “herstory” and feature important women in the island’s history. History Bytes, a signature program of the Boca Grande Historical […]