EcoWatch: Wile E. Coyotes are here to stay in Florida

March 14, 2024

By Delores Savas

The coyote is here to stay in Florida. Indeed, we have had coyotes for quite some time. In fact, right now, if you live anywhere in Florida, you will share the landscape with coyotes, or Canis latrans. They are found across the state and have been documented in all 67 counties. They are common in […]