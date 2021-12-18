ECOWATCH: A perfect holiday gift for our wildlife is empathy

December 18, 2021

By Delores Savas

‘’Life is precious to all creatures, as it is to us.

They also seek a life full of happiness with no

injury or pain. Let us strive to be more responsive

and cognizant of their plight and offer protection

for all wildlife — especially for the creatures in Florida’s

coastal waters.”

– Author unknown

Recently there have been a number of incidents on piers, shorelines and boats reflecting the tug of war that is going on between fishermen and pelicans. Each side wants the fish — the fishermen who hooked the fish and the pelicans who caught the fish.

In these incidents the pelican is always the loser and is the one that gets hooked on its wings and other body parts. This is partly because inexperienced anglers who are not wise to the waters of Florida aren’t ready to cope with the attempted thievery of these sly birds.

The relationship between pelicans and people has always been a bit contentious. The birds have been persecuted because of their competition with recreational fishers. No fisherman wants to compete with a pelican for a fish, but that is what is happening on many fishing piers.

Although the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has information available on how to avoid hooking a pelican and how to unhook it if you do, many newbie fishermen in Florida waters have no idea what to do. When a Florida pelican gets hooked by a fishing line, many anglers will just cut the line, not realizing that this could be a death sentence for the pelican.

Recently the rash of such incidents on the piers of our neighbor city Naples has escalated. The Conservancy in Naples reports that some 200 pelicans have been brought to the wildlife hospital after being tangled in fishing gear and hooks. This has resulted in new regulations protecting pelicans around and on fishing piers.

According to Audubon of Florida, “Wherever fishermen and birds overlap, sooner or later a bird gets hooked or entangled in fishing line. What happens next will determine the fate of the bird: If the fisherman cuts the line, the bird will likely die from starvation, as its capacity to forage is impaired, or from dehydration if the line becomes entangled in the trees at its roots site.”

A savvy fisherman will reel the bird in, set it free, and save its life. But to protect himself or herself from the bird, which will flap long wings, squawk loudly and snap its beak, a fisherman needs to take some precautions:

1. Always wear sunglasses or other eye protection. The reflection from your eyes will cause birds to strike the eyes.

2. Enlist a partner to help with controlling the bird.

3. Grasp the bird’s head and/or beak firmly and then cover its eyes with a towel, shirt or even a hat to calm it.

4. Fold the bird’s wings up and secure its feet, holding firmly.

5. Cut off the hook’s barb and back the hook out. This removes the hook without causing more damage to the bird.

6. Check the bird for other hooks and lines, and remove them too. Often the bird has been hooked before.

7. Put the bird on the dock, facing the water, release it and step back. A feisty bird will fly off and is likely to survive.

8. If the bird is seriously injured, has swallowed the hook or doesn’t fly away, it should be taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center. Call the FWC at 888-404-3922 to find out which rehab center is nearest to you.

There are other things you can do to avoid injury to this iconic Florida bird, which happens to have been the first bird I observed when I was crossing the bridge to Boca Grande many years ago. Its grace in flying and its ability to crash into the water without injury made me marvel at this ancient- looking creature. It became one of my favorite island birds, which I was privileged to rescue too many times on our island shores.

One of the other precautions you can take to avoid injuring pelicans is to be aware that it is against the law to feed pelicans, such as by throwing them a fish. If you feed them, you are making them panhandlers, and they do learn quickly. Once they get used to panhandling, they will pester fishermen for a handout or attempt to steal fish from pails.

Florida Administrative Code 68A-4,001 (4) states the following: “The intentional feeding or placement of food that attracts and modifies the behavior of the pelican so as to be detrimental to the survival or health of a local population is prohibited.”

Lastly, please do not leave used monofilament fishing line and fishing hooks on piers or other fishing areas. Both hooks and fishing lines are perilous for pelicans. Discarded monofilament lines hanging from trees, piers and other structures can ensnare this bird. Once entangled, a pelican can have a difficult time flying and feeding and will likely die from injuries or starvation.

One of the saddest sights is to see is a pelican hanging from a utility line ensnared by a monofilament line. Please be aware of how to remove a hook and line from a pelican or any other seabird. And if you walk the beach, always carry a wire cutter in your pocket. Maybe you will be able to save a pelican for another day, showing empathy.