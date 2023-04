March 30, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

When you open your paper this week, make sure to remember that the little section that falls out from the middle IS NOT REAL NEWS. Please don’t think the chupacabras, the latrines on Gilchrist and … other strange things … are real. Please don’t call us about it … it’s all in good fun and we promise to do it only once a year.

Usually.

Just don’t try us.