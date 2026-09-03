Deadline to file a petition with the Lee Clerk’s Value Adjustment Board is Sept. 11
September 3, 2026
By Staff Report
BY THE LEE CLERK One of the Lee Clerk’s many statutory duties is overseeing the Value Adjustment Board, which is based out of our County Records Services department. The VAB is an independent board created by Florida Statute Chapter 194 to accept and process petitions contesting real property and tangible assessments by the Property Appraiser’s […]
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