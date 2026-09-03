Business & Real Estate: McDonald’s goes old school to find local workers
September 3, 2026
By Garland Pollard
In person hiring at Gasparilla Road, Manasota locations Above, the Manasota Key Road location in the morning, photo by Garland. In an age of electronic submissions and AI vetting, regional McDonald’s franchisees this week are going back to an old-school method of recruitment, namely asking people to come in personally, meet them, look them in […]
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